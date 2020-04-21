KwaMashu family want justice for murdered drug addict son

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - THE family of a KwaMashu man who was found dead four days after going missing wants justice. The family is determined to use the case as a warning that people should not take the law into their own hands, and that human life should be respected, whatever the status of the person in the community. It is alleged that Wandile “Ringo” Dladla, 23, died after he and his friends were assaulted by workers at a site at KwaMashu station on May 11, when they were caught on the property. His friends, who were also assaulted, allegedly for stealing at the site, escaped and reported the matter to Dladla’s family and the police. Some community members have joined in the campaign to seek justice for Dladla to prevent people taking law into their own hands to punish whoonga addicts.

Although not all in the community support the campaign, some complained that police took too long to respond when wrongdoers were apprehended, resulting in the community taking law into their own hands.

Locals alleged that the assault and mysterious disappearance of whoonga addicts, who foraged for waste material, was not an unusual incident.

Nomusa Mthiyane, Dladla’s mother, acknowledged that her child was a whoonga addict.

"His addiction made him do the things that he did, such as collecting things to sell so he could feed his addiction," she said.

"It is illegal, but he did not deserve to be kicked like this.”

Police spokesperson captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of murder was being investigated by KwaMashu police.

Daily News