KwaZulu-Natal and Free State thieves steal cattle, sheep and goats from each other

DURBAN - Police recovered cattle worth over a million rands in Vryheid, northern KwaZulu-Natal, after they were stolen from a farm in the Free State. This was the second such incident involving the two provinces in one day.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said on Monday, the Amajuba anti-stock theft task team, the Vrede stock theft unit and Ithemba Security conducted a joint operation after receiving information about cattle stolen from a farm in the Free State over the weekend. “Information led the team to the Shoba area in Vryheid where 76 cattle were recovered. It is alleged that the cattle were sold at Vryheid by the suspects. The team proceeded to Utrecht where two more cattle were recovered,” Gwala said. “All 78 cattle were positively identified by the lawful owner. The total value of the recovered cattle is R1.3 million.”

Gwala said police were still searching for the suspects. Police recovered 117 sheep in the Free State suspected to have been stolen in KZN. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, the anti-stock theft community and two police officers recovered 151 livestock suspected to have been stolen. The animals were recovered at Matsieng in the Free State, on top of a mountain and are believed to have been stolen from KwaZulu-Natal. Police found 151 livestock at Matsieng, in the Free State, on top of a mountain. Picture: SAPS Warrant officer Mmako Mophiring from the Free State said on January 30, 2022, at about 5pm, anti-stock theft community members received information about suspected stolen livestock at Matsieng mountain in QwaQwa. They informed the rural coordinators, Sergeant Ncamane at Makwane police station who called for backup at Namahadi police station. Constable Bucibo joined to assist.