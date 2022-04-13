KwaZulu-Natal floods death toll spikes to 259

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operation Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed that the death toll due to the KZN floods had reached 259. Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said there was a massive jump in fatalities, and that mop-up operations were ongoing as President Cyril Ramaphosa led a delegation visiting affected areas in the eThekwini Metro.

“The loss of human life as a result of the inclement weather conditions is one of the darkest moments in the history of our province. Hundreds of people have been left homeless with many roads, public infrastructure and homes severely damaged. “The death toll has significantly increased and stands at 259 across the province,” Hlomuka said. “We join the families in mourning the lives that we have lost as a result of the heavy rains,” he said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the death toll stood at 45 across KZN. President Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele joined KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, members of the provincial and national executive, member of the provincial legislature Zandile Gumede, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and eThekwini councillors visited disaster-hit areas. | Supplied In the morning, Ramaphosa, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele joined KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, members of the provincial and national executive, member of the provincial legislature Zandile Gumede, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and eThekwini councillors visited disaster-hit areas. Hlomuka said the visit gave many of the affected communities hope as they deal with the trauma of losing loved ones and their homes in the incidents that occurred as a result of the heavy rains that struck large parts of Durban.

He added that mop-up operations had commenced and the provincial government continued to work with the national government to ensure that relief was provided to all those that have been affected by the storms. “We wish to commend disaster management teams for the tireless work they have been doing to evacuate affected communities. Relief is being provided to residents housed in community halls across the province through collaboration with social partners and government departments. “The inclement weather conditions are expected to continue over the Easter Weekend, with the ground already saturated, any rain that takes place could cause more flooding and mudslides. Residents are urged to seek alternative accommodation or use community halls,” he said.

Hlomuka added that it was important that we pulled together as a province in the face of adversity. Earlier, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) reported that it had assisted in the recovery of 22 bodies in the aftermath of heavy rains and floods that have ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal since the weekend. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram had said: “Twenty-two bodies have so far been recovered in the aftermath of floods that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.”

