This was announced by Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli on Thursday when he addressed the legislature’s transport portfolio committee in uMzumbe.
The policy will stipulate norms and standards in providing the service and address areas where pupils still travel long distances to school.
Ntuli said at present 59908 pupils at more than 330 schools in the province were subsidised and provided with transport services for free daily. This decreased absenteeism and contributed to increased pass rates, he said.
“The provincial government of KZN requires about R1bn to provide effective learner transport services, which is not available. However, there is an additional allocation of R130million made to the department of transport from Treasury to improve the provision of learner transport services,” Ntuli said.