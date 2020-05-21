KZN ANC councillor probed for allegedly issuing unlawful trading permit

Durban - AN ANC councillor in uMhlathuze local municipality is under investigation by the Speaker’s office for allegedly issuing an unlawful trading permit to an informal trader. Ward 24 councillor Siphosenkosi Dlamini allegedly gave the trader a permit to operate as a street vendor at Empangeni Rail/CBD from April 14 to May 1. DA councillor Louis Fourie said he had lodged a complaint with the Speaker Slondile Mkhize’s office. “I have requested an urgent probe into the ANC councillors who have been allegedly issuing permits on councillors’ letterheads. While businesses are collapsing and our people are losing jobs because they are deemed as non-essential services, it is an unjust and absolute abuse of power for the ANC to be issuing permits to those that are politically-affiliated with the party. “It is despicable of the ruling party to order a lockdown which is interfering with the livelihoods of ordinary residents while at the same time they, and those close to them, can go about their normal lives,” said Fourie.

According to the Municipal Systems and Structures Act, no municipal official nor a councillor may issue any certificate authorising and, or, permitting anyone to supply essential services as defined in the Disaster Management Act.

“Only businesses which provide essential services in terms of the lockdown regulations may continue their operations during the Covid-19 lockdown. We have given the Speaker 14 days to respond to these allegations and are hopeful that if they are found to be true the matter will be dealt with decisively,” Fourie said.

Dlamini admitted to the Daily News that he did not have permission to grant operational permits to traders. He said no directives were given at that time to councillors on how to deal with the Covid-19 regulations when he issued the permit.

“There was no malice intended. The man pleaded with me stating that he had no other means to make a living except to clean people’s yards in town. At the time, we were at the very early stage of the lockdown and I couldn’t deny the man the permit he was requesting,” Dlamini said.

The Speaker was to meet Dlamini today to get his explanation.

