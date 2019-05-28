Durban - The North Coast Anti-Poaching (NCAP) volunteers are taking the fight to illegal fishermen in the Richards Bay area. On Tuesday, the NCAP team once again spotted some poachers in a canal near Richards Bay. However the poachers managed to escape and despite tracking their tracks on the sea sand they could not be found.

The NCAP team went into the poachers boat and found a 4km gill net in the canal.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) were notified and confiscated the nets and fish. They released 42 Juvinile Grunter, 7 Grunter above 3kg, 22 snotties, 45 Bull Mullets, 11 mud crabs, 1 jelly fish and 21 Razor Bellie fish.

Unfortunately they found a number of dead fish. These included 93 Bull Mullet, 18 Razor Bellies, 15 Snotties and one Grunter

The NCAP said they were in need of some equipment to assist in the ongoing battle against the marine poaching activities in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Since the beginning of 2019 they have two operations per month and have recovered 37 boats, 19 km of gill nets, released 2952 fish and found 1552 dead fish in the poachers possession. .

They have also recovered one prawn trawler boat and two hippo traps.

The North Coast Anti-Poaching (NCAP) volunteers are taking the fight to illegal fishermen in the Richards Bay area. Picture supplied

The NCAP work received phrase on Facebook.

Carol Gouges said, "Thank you to all from the fisherman out there come on guys lets support North coast anti-poaching. Its for a good cause they put there lives at stake for us to enjoy our pleasures and hobbies."

Marco Pellegrini said, "You guys are a true asset to what is right and to conservation.

Bradley Sparg said, "Good work guys. The poachers are stealing and destroying our already depleted fish stocks."

Daily News