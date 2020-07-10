KZN braces for cold front with moderate winds and rain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL will not be exempt from the cold front expected to affect the country on Saturday afternoon, but the weather will not be as severe as expected. SA Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Wiseman Dlamini said the cold front might bring some rain in most parts of the province, but weather systems were not indicating heavy rain. “In Durban, it will be mostly rain and showers, nothing heavier at this stage,” said Dlamini. He said temperatures would also drop tomorrow afternoon, and cooler temperatures would be experienced on Sunday. Temperatures could reach a maximum of 18°C or 19°C for Durban tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures in the interior and the Drakensberg area could reach a maximum of 10°C to 12°C and the North Coast and Richards Bay could reach a high of 19°C to 20°C.

“On Sunday, most areas in KZN will have lower temperatures.”

According to Dlamini, temperatures could start recovering in some areas, especially along the coast, from Monday, with Durban likely to reach a high of about 20°C or 21°C.

The weather service was also expecting winds to be coming in a south-westerly direction with a wind speed between 15 and 25 knots, which was about 30-50km/* along the coastline.

There will also be a moderate fresh wind blowing across the interior.

He said there might be waves reaching up to 4.5m along the coastline tomorrow afternoon.

“For people who will be using small boats, the wind is going to be strong as you move further into the sea. They will have wind gusts reaching up to 65 to 70km/* .”

Dlamini said the service expected the wind to drop on Sunday.

Earlier this week, strong winds were experienced in Durban. However, the service said tomorrow’s winds would not be as strong.

The south-westerly winds were between 20 to 30 knots and they might have reached 35 knots.

Daily News