KZN braces for severe thunderstorms, heavy rains

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - Disaster management teams have been placed on standby in KwaZulu-Natal after a warning by the South African Weather Service of severe thunderstorms that could lash the province on Tuesday. Authorities are bracing for heavy downpours coupled with hail and the possibility of damaging winds. On Monday, KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Sipho Hlomuka activated the disaster management teams across the province as the dark clouds rolled into the province. According to the department, the potential impact of this is that multiple areas might experience localised flooding. Hlomuka has, however, assured residents that disaster management teams would be on standby in all the province's districts and will be monitoring all areas that are susceptible to incidents.

⚠️Alerts⚠️ for tomorrow 14 April 2020. Updates to follow. Please be cautious in these areas indicated. #StayHomeSA pic.twitter.com/2tdZmHcWFm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 13, 2020

Hlomuka has urged residents across the province to exercise great caution as inclement weather conditions pose a serious risk to human life.

“We are appealing to all residents to heed the warning as issued by the authorities. Our teams will be monitoring the situation as large parts of our province could potentially be affected by this storm,” said Hlomuka.

The department is appealing to residents to contact their local ward councillors or their nearest Disaster Centre should any incident occur.

According to SA Weather Service , severe thunderstorms coupled with heavy downpours can be expected over large parts of the KwaZulu-Natal until Wednesday. Heavy rain, coupled with localised flooding has been predicted for most parts of the province except for the north-eastern parts on Tuesday.

People have been urged to take extra precautions.