KZN brrrraces for weekend freeze as cold front heads in

KWAZULU-NATAL will this weekend experience its last spell of cold weather this winter. An intense cold front was developing over the western Atlantic Ocean and would affect the western parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, spreading to the southern and central parts on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

SAWS said the cold front would, from Friday afternoon, move eastwards into the Eastern Cape and the central interior, including KZN on Saturday. Very cold conditions were expected from Friday over the south-western parts of the country. These conditions would spread to much of the southern and central interior by Saturday. “Snowfall is expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and the southern and western high-lying areas of the Northern Cape, mainly from Friday, spreading to the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape and the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal during Saturday,” SAWS said.

The lowering of local atmospheric freezing levels was anticipated over those areas, allowing for disruptive snowfall in some places, which might result in the closure of some mountain passes and cause traffic disruptions. SAWS advised stock farmers to move their smaller livestock to shelter at an early stage to mitigate losses, ahead of the arrival of the winter weather. According to Storm Report, the strong cold front and upper air trough were expected to bring good rainfall to the Western Cape, the Eastern Cape and KZN.