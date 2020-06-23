KZN bucks unemployment trend, adds jobs to economy during first quarter of 2020

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal has bucked the unemployment trend that showed that unemployment rose to 30.1 per cent in South Africa, a quarterly report by StatsSA revealed. While the unemployment trend of the country has seen a rise in the number of people losing their jobs in the first quarter, figures showed gains in employment in KZN and Gauteng. “The largest employment decreases were recorded in Free State (down by 29 000), North West (down by 23 000), Western Cape (down by 17 000) and Limpopo (down by 13 000), while Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recorded employment gains of 36 000 and 8 000, respectively,” the report said. The change was between the end of the last quarter of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. The report further goes to say that compared to the first quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020, then there have been a rise of 74 000 jobs.

However, these figures have to be understood that they were for the first three months of 2020 and do not reflect the impact of Covid-19.

Another report was also released today was the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group which dealt with household affordability.

The report paints a grim picture of the situation households are facing.

Julie Smith, a researcher at the PMBJED said: “Families are struggling. The substantial increases in food prices over the past three months have put enormous pressure on household affordability. The increase in the cost of the household food basket is a major concern however the imminent taxi fare hikes and annual electricity tariff increases now present a further threat to being able to put food on the table.”

She said not all goods and services were on the same pegging. She said expenses like transport and electricity were non negotiable and had to be set aside until other expenses were dealt with.

“We argue that now, probably more than ever, millions of workers, many of whom are hanging onto jobs and paid at the lowest wages, cannot withstand a massive spike in goods and services, and nor should workers have to continue to carry the cost of an unchanged apartheid geography (which leaves workers far from their places of work) and inadequate transport system,” she said.

Daily News