KZN cattle farmer murdered near Dundee

Durban - The murder of a cattle farmer has sent shock waves through the local farming community of Helpmekaar near Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal. The KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) CEO Sandy La Marque said they are concerned that there are three “farm” attacks and one “farm” murder confirmed to date in 2020. The farmer was killed on Monday. Collin Britz, 65, who farmed on Craigmillar in the Elandskraal area was found in his home with a gunshot wound to his head at 4pm , said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala. She said he was attacked by unknown suspects. Two of his firearms were also stolen. Britz was a bachelor and lived alone on the farm.

The chairperson of the Umzinyathi farmers union Herman de Wet said Britz came back from the town at 2pm. He was informed by his staff that cattle were short.

De Wet said he then took two of his workers and dropped them off near the grazing area to look for the cattle. Britz then returned home.

Two other workers were working at the fence 300 meters from the house.

The domestic worker was also on the farm.

“It’s unclear if the criminals were waiting for him. Britz appeared to have been having a cup of coffee when they pounced on him. There appears to have been a struggle. He put up a fight. His hands were bruised. The workers heard the shots and went to investigate. How ever they did not find anything suspicious,"he said.

It is alleged that the workers found him a short while later. De Wet presumes that because of a problem with the cellphone reception the alarm was raised at 4pm by the workers. Britz rifle and handgun were missing.

"The police were very professional and thorough with their investigations. The farming community has faith that arrests will be made."he added.

Sandy La Marque said, “Kwanalu’s sympathies are extended to the family and friends of the victim. Kwanalu is engaging with SAPS regarding the circumstances and investigation taking place. Kwanalu notes with concern that there are 3 “farm” attacks and 1 “farm” murder confirmed to date in 2020. Every farm incident is one to many and Kwanalu calls on all farmers to remain vigilant and take all safety precautions necessary. Kwanalu also calls on SAPS and the relevant authorities to step up visible policing in rural areas”.

Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

A case of murder was opened at Helpmekaar SAPS.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects involved to contact their local police or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

