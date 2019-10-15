Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal community is set to benefit from the construction of a R176 million bridge in uMzimkhulu.
The KZN Department of Transport has set aside R176.8 million for the construction of the Gumatane uMzimkhulu river bridge and the improvement of the road approaches on D1121 and D919.
The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli is expected to hand over the contractor for the construction of Gumatane Umzimkhulu River Bridge to the community of uMzumbe on Tuesday.
Ntuli said the Gumatane uMzimkhulu Vehicle Bridge is located at Nguza area linking Sidalea area under Umzumbe Local Municipality and Umuziwabantu Local Municipality.
"Upon completion, the bridge will serve as a link between main road P68-1 and National Road N2-21. The bridge will also reduce travelling distances and provide uMzumbe and uMuziwabantu communities with access to ten schools, local churches and a clinic,"he said.