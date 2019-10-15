KZN community to get R176 million bridge









The Gumatane uMzimkhulu Vehicle Bridge is located at Nguza area. The bridge will cost an estimated R176 million. Picture Google Maps Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal community is set to benefit from the construction of a R176 million bridge in uMzimkhulu. The KZN Department of Transport has set aside R176.8 million for the construction of the Gumatane uMzimkhulu river bridge and the improvement of the road approaches on D1121 and D919. The KZN MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Bheki Ntuli is expected to hand over the contractor for the construction of Gumatane Umzimkhulu River Bridge to the community of uMzumbe on Tuesday. Ntuli said the Gumatane uMzimkhulu Vehicle Bridge is located at Nguza area linking Sidalea area under Umzumbe Local Municipality and Umuziwabantu Local Municipality. "Upon completion, the bridge will serve as a link between main road P68-1 and National Road N2-21. The bridge will also reduce travelling distances and provide uMzumbe and uMuziwabantu communities with access to ten schools, local churches and a clinic,"he said.

In 2016, eleven people who had been returning from a church service died in an accident when the car ploughed into a slough near the river.

"The community requested the department to build a bridge to avert further accidents in he area. The contractor handover is a culmination of that engagement with the community,"he added.

Ntuli will be accompanied by the local leadership, Interfaith traditional leaders and senior departmental officials to pay tribute to those who died in that tragic accident at the Gumatane Sports Field, Umzumbe.

On the Umzumbe Municipality Facebook page Wise Kheswa said, "Thank god eventually the construction of this bridge will change people lives. Lets hope it will be successful because we have been waiting for a long time for this to take place."

Daily News