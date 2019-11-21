KZN cops appeal for help in finding missing people









Durban - WHILE two families are still searching for their missing children, one family has received confirmation of their worst fears The family of missing 27-year-old Lindani Sithole positively identified the body of a man found in the Mzinyathi River in Newcastle. The family identified the body on Monday. Sithole’s family said they could not positively identify the body immediately due to the period it had been in the water. They had confirmed identification due to the clothes Sithole was wearing. The police said DNA tests would still be conducted. SAPS spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said the body was found on November 2, but it was yet to be determined if it was indeed Sithole.

Judy Siwela said Sithole, her brother, went missing on October 30, when he left to go to work. It was said that he never arrived at work.

His car, a grey Renault Sandero, was found abandoned in Utrecht.

“We are devastated by what has happened. We were hoping he would be found and come home alive. We were called on November 3 to go and identify a body that was found in the river.

“The body and the face was too damaged to confirm that it was him. A few days later we were called to come and double-check if it was not him. The second time we went, the woman who is the helper at our home described the clothes he was wearing the day he went missing, and they matched the clothes on the body that was found,” said Siwela.

Meanwhile, the Sookraj family from Phoenix are still searching for their daughter Pritika, 17, who went missing on November 11.

Sharda Sookraj said her daughter left their home going to the shop, and never returned.

“Pritika has never run away from home, and if she ran away, we are begging her to come home. If she has any problems with us, we can sort them out.

“If she was kidnapped, we are pleading with whoever is responsible to bring her home safe,” she said.

The emotional mother described her daughter as a bubbly person, sociable and with a lot of friends.

Anyone with any information can notify their nearest police station, or contact the family at 074 407 1847 or 084 701 2308.

Durban University of Technology student Nontando Mbatha, 19, went missing the same day. Mbatha was last seen at the Campbell Student Residence in Glenwood, where she lives.

Umbilo SAPS are appealing for people with information on Mbatha’s whereabouts to contact Captain Wanda White at 031 319 5100/ 084 282 4065 or Crime Stop on 086 001 0111.

Daily News