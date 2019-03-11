File picture: Supplied

Durban - POLICE are still chasing leads about a triple murder in Pietermaritzburg when four people were shot during an armed robbery on Saturday. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating three murders and one attempted murder.

He said four people were shot at inside a house in Imbali on Saturday night.

“Plessislaer police attended to a shooting at Imbali Unit 2 and on their arrival they found three victims aged between 35 and 49 who were shot dead. The fourth victim, 40, was rushed to hospital for treatment,” said Zwane.

He said police had information that a firearm belonging to one of the deceased was taken by the suspects before they fled the scene.

Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911 said when they arrived at the scene reports were that four adult males were watching a soccer match in the lounge when a gunman opened fire on them.

“Three of the victims were declared dead on the scene.

“The other patient was found in a critical condition and was treated before being transported to hospital,” he said.

A relative of the injured man, who did not want to be named, said his cousin was in a stable condition in hospital.

He said his cousin was visiting his friend when they were shot.

“The four of them were watching soccer in an outside room when they were attacked and shot.

“Because it had been raining we could see that the person who came to shoot them jumped over the fence because we saw footprints,” he said.

He said his cousin sustained four to five gunshot wounds to the face, chest, arm and leg.

“We are not sure what led to the attack, especially since all four of them were shot.

“We don’t know whether they were all the target or it was an attack intended on one person,” the relative said.

