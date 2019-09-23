A total of nine suspects were shot and killed in Isipingo at the weekend after a shoot-out with police. File Image.

Durban - Vendors who trade in the area where nine suspected robbers were killed at the weekend say the incident came as a shock to them, as they have never had crime problems in that area before. The police acted on a tip about a planned robbery of one of the business premises in Isipingo, south of Durban and lay in wait at about 2am on Saturday.

According to the police, when the robbers spotted the officers they fired shots, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. A total of nine suspects were shot and killed on the scene, and a 29-year-old suspect was arrested. Three rifles, six pistols, explosives and break-in implements were recovered.

A young woman, who sells live chickens in the area where the shooting happened, said yesterday she was shocked by the incident.

“I was shocked that a few steps away from where I place the cages, there was a body of a dead person,” said the woman.

Another trader in the area said he still could not believe what had happened.

“They might have aimed to rob some business around here, but they have never stolen anything from me.”

EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda commended the work by the police.

“The levels of crime in these areas have forced some businesses to close shop and migrate to other parts of the province. We’re going to work closely with the police to ensure that all crime hot spots within the municipality are monitored,” said Kaunda.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges, including attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of explosives, were being investigated.

Daily News