THE KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services department has defended its decision to replace a suspended senior official with one found guilty of theft. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Correctional Services department has defended its decision to replace a suspended senior official with one found guilty of theft. In its response yesterday to a Daily News query sent on Sunday, the department said it had noted a “persistent” attempt by some to discuss internal matters with the general public through the media.

It said this was done to compromise the prescribed processes in the public service.

The Daily News reported that the department was characterised by lawlessness, with employees found guilty or being investigated for transgressions being protected from prosecution, while employees who fought to clean the service found themselves suspended.

This was according to three directors and a deputy director, who blamed national commissioner Arthur Fraser for the state of affairs. They said his leadership compromised the department’s reputation and credibility.

They said a senior manager at Westville Prison was suspended, following the leaking of videos of inmates snorting a white substance and others involved in fights.

He was replaced by an officer who was found guilty of stealing R140 000 in fraudulent subsistence and travel claims from the department.

The official took his dismissal for arbitration, which ruled in his favour.

“The reinstatement of the official followed a decision by the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council. Some of the allegations being made, and narratives constructed, remain bewildering,” said the department in a statement.

It said the Westville incident indicated a dereliction of duty and/or maladministration at the facility.

“At no point was the department approached nor informed that officials are unhappy with head office,” read the statement.

Daily News