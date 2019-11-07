KZN courts get 42 new magistrates









File photo Durban - KWAZULU-NATAL courts have received a boost in the form of 42 of the 207 new magistrates appointed by the Justice and Correctional Services Department. The move was welcomed in both the political and legal fields. Durban and Pietermaritzburg receive seven magistrates each, with other courts around the province getting from one to three magistrates. Blendynn Williams, acting head and director of legal services in the office of the deputy minister, said three magistrates each would be placed in Newcastle and Mtunzini, while Stanger, Ixopo, Nongoma and Empangeni would receive two each. Inkanyezi, Glencoe, Mahlabathini, Impendle, Ubombo, Ladysmith, Eshowe, Madadeni, Ezakheni, Port Shepstone, New Hanover, Maphumulo, Ntuzuma and Kokstad would each get one magistrate.

The department said short-listing and interviews were facilitated by the Magistrate’s Commission, which made recommendations to the minister.

“The commission recommended 210 persons for appointment. The minister considered the recommendations and he approved 207 new appointments with effect from February 1. This date will enable the new appointees to give the necessary resignation notices at their current positions, make arrangements to relocate, and so forth,” the department said.

“The new appointments will go a long way in further transforming our magistracy to reflect the demographics of our country. More than half of our country’s population is female and therefore it is important that our Bench reflects this.

“We have made significant progress in terms of gender transformation over the last two decades. In 1998, there was a total of 284 female magistrates countrywide. In June 2019, there were 758 female magistrates nationally. This equates to an increase of 166.9% in the number of female magistrates from December 1998 to June 2019,” said the department.

It said 105 of the new appointments were female, thus bringing the number of female magistrates to 863 (out of a total of 1 803 magistrates).

Advocate Glynis Breytenbach, DA spokesperson for justice, said the appointments were a “huge step in the right direction”.

“The criminal justice system is slow largely due to a lack of resources. This is a great move for the benefit of all and it will inspire hope in our justice system,” Breytenbach said.

During his mid-term budget speech last week, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni awarded the NPA an additional R1.3billion for the next two years to bolster efforts to combat corruption.

Advocate Rai Niven, a former magistrate, said: “Notwithstanding the fact that over 200 appointments will be made, the empty posts have almost always been fully manned by acting magistrates and relief magistrates. We would like to believe that the cream of the crop will be chosen to man these courts on a permanent basis so that we can see justice being done to accused persons and victims alike.”

Blessed Gwala, IFP spokesperson on justice, said the backlog in court cases had been a concern for some time. “The additional muscle will save the well-being of both the magistrates who have been working around the clock to try to expedite court proceedings, as well as that of crime victims,” he said.

