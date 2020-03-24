KZN courts put in extra measures amid Covid-19 fears

Durban - IT WAS all systems go in Durban courts on Monday, and the Department of Justice urged all to comply with the safety measures and guidelines adopted to curb the spread of the coronavirus. After the March 15 Cabinet decision that gatherings of more than 100 people will be prohibited - and where small gatherings are unavoidable, there should be stringent measures of prevention and control - measures have been put in place to ensure that court cases are not delayed. Last Thursday, support staff at the Durban Magistrate’s Court had for several hours refused to continue working until they had been provided with hand sanitisers and gloves. Support staff were seated outside the building and complained that despite the directive by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to provide sanitisers and masks, these had not been provided. They had returned to work that afternoon, when they received the safety gear. In the Durban High Court, a woman stood at the court entrance and checked people’s temperatures before they entered, and also offered them hand sanitiser.

According to the department, only legal practitioners, the accused, witnesses, those who may be needed to provide support (such as those accompanying children), victims of domestic violence and/or sexual abuse, the elderly and people with disabilities, family members, representatives of special interest or support groups and members of the media, were permitted to enter the court precinct.

Court rooms, cells/detention facilities, offices, lifts, vehicles, biometrics and ablution facilities, and all objects that are generally touched, must be decontaminated.

Furthermore, all officials - at reception, admission and operational areas - would be issued with appropriate protective equipment like heavy duty gloves, N95 masks and protective eye shields. The department also called for a distance of one metre between people seated in a courtroom.

At the Umbumbulu Magistrate’s Court, although there was a staff member with one bottle of sanitiser at the entrance, visitors complained that security personnel did not wear any gloves or masks, despite the department’s guidelines that these should be used. Visitors had to form a line to have their hands sanitised at the entrance.

Meanwhile, office-based staff at Turo House complained that they worked in unhygienic conditions. Thirona Moodley, spokesperson of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, said office-based staff at Turo House and other education department district offices worked under unsanitary conditions. She said employees had not been provided with sanitisers, masks or gloves, and there had been no cleaning .

Muzi Mahlambi, department spokesperson, said there were delays with the delivery of sanitiser, but it had been sent.

