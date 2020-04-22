KZN cricketer Lifa Ntanzi on Proteas bowling coach’s radar

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Hollywoodbets Dolphins fast bowler, Lifa Ntanzi, is on Standard Bank Proteas bowling coach Charl Langeveldt’s radar. Before Covid-19 brought an unexpected halt to cricket this season, the national coaching team was going to explore domestic structures during the final weeks of this month. Langeveldt said they had been looking for up and coming fast bowlers and were supposed to have a camp which was meant to start last Sunday and last for six days but had to be cancelled because of the virus. “There have been a few names that have popped up, Lifa Ntanzi, Gerald Coetzee, there’s Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait and then obviously Lutho Sipamla, whose been brilliant in the national set-up,” said Langeveldt. Ntanzi, 18, made his debut for the Dolphins last months when the Dolphins took on the Imperial Lions in their last round robin match of the Momentum One-Day Cup before the semi-finals.

The Dolphins lost but Ntanzi was able to pick up a wicket on his first day out.

He was also part of the Under-19 squad throughout 2019 and back in November, Ntanzi was ruled out of the 20-man Under-19 Talent Acceleration Programme (TAP) due to a stress fracture on his back, which was going to take place between November and December.

Ntanzi was the product of the KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union’s (KZNCU) successful development programme which continued to produce future stars.

This year Ntanzi and Andile Mogakane graduated to the Dolphins franchise team.

CEO of KZN Cricket Heinrich Strydom said: “Lifa (Ntanzi) has raw pace and Andile has all-rounder potential, we are really excited about the talented players that the KZN pipeline keeps producing.”

While Dolphins coach Imraan Khan said Ntanzi and Mogakane were home grown and the team was looking to grow their games over coming months.

Daily News