KZN DA leader Zwakele Mncwango in hijack drama at his Westville home

Durban- KwaZulu-Natal Democratic Alliance leader, Zwakele Mncwango has recounted a scary attempt to by four armed men to hijack him outside his Westville home on Wednesday. Recalling the incident, he said: “As I was about to enter the house I was on the phone with (KZN MPL) Chris Pappas talking about getting masks for the coronavirus. I then saw four guys running towards me and they were heavily armed”. Mncwango said it had been barely a few seconds after he entered the premises and had just got out of his car when he saw the men who were at the gate which was about 15 metres away. As the men rushed towards him, Mncwango rushed to his car and lunged for the panic button that was among the keys that were in the car. “They thought that I was reaching for a gun when in fact it was the panic button,” he said.

As soon as they saw Mncangwo do this, the men made a run for it to their white BMW that was outside the house.

“They ran so quickly that one of them nearly did not make it back to the car as it sped off, he had to jump in,” Mncwango said.

When this happened, Mncwango got into his car and chased the criminals with his own car.

“I was chasing them and they realised that I was serious,” he said.

They managed to get away.

Later on when police came afterwards to investigate, he said the police officer got a call that the men who tried to hijack him had been spotted in Cowies Hill and had been in a shootout.

Mncwango who said he was now calm said that the more he reflected on the incident, the more he realised that he could have died during the incident. He also said criminals were now targeting suburbs as they saw that people were not focused on crime but on the coronavirus.

Daily News