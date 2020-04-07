KZN dad and daughter rescued after beach swim could face lockdown charges

Durban - A criminal case has been opened against a father, who had gone swimming at Salmon Bay, in Ballito, with his daughter at the weekend, despite the national lockdown and had to be rescued after being swept out to sea. According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst, rescue swimmers swam out and assisted the pair back to shore. “We urge the public to please adhere to the national lockdown regulations. The father and his daughter, who is believed to be 15 years old, live along the beach and did not require any medical attention after being rescued,” he said. Herbst added that the relevant authorities were updated about the incident. KwaDukuza Municipality spokesperson Sipho Mkhize said the City’s Marine Safety Team also confirmed the incident.

“A case has been opened with the Umhlali SAPS, who will investigate the matter further,” he said.

Mkhize said the municipality was urging residents to comply with measures put in place to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all need to be united at this time, to avoid being sanctioned,” he said.

IPSS Medical Rescue posted a statement about the incident on its Facebook page, where the father was slammed, by Facebook users, for his actions - which were also described as selfish.

Facebook user Sabelo Zwane compared the father to South Africans who had, despite the virus outbreak, continued to travel abroad.

“These people have the same mindset like those who are stuck in Italy, Germany and Japan’s airports. They heard about the outbreak but still they went abroad to enjoy themselves.”

Another user, Wendy Bezuidenhout, said apart from the lockdown, Salmon Bay was a dangerous beach.

“This is the most dangerous beach to swim at in Ballito. This beach and the one around the salt rock pools have so many rip currents. I’ve watched so many people having to get rescued there.”

Other users also pointed out that there was a flagrant disregard for the Covid-19 regulations in the area.

Louise de Wet said she hoped the father would be fined for breaching the regulations, as he was not the only one doing that.

“I also saw people walking in Compensation Road and Townsend, walking around as if they have permission to walk around,” De Wet posted.

Marcelle du Plessis said that she saw two joggers in Kudu Road, as well as a walker on the Boardwalk, when she was driving to and from the shop.

Daily News