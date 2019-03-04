Durban - IT HAS been exactly a month since a 33-year-old Inanda woman and her two children, aged 1 and 4, went missing, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Phumelele Gasa’s husband Sanele, 29, told the Daily News that the last few weeks have been a nightmare.

He said he left home on February 3 when his wife and their two sons Owami, 4, and Eyethu, 1, were preparing to go to church.

He had gone to collect money owed to him by some customers, to whom he sold clothing.

“I returned home at about 5pm and no one was home. I thought they must have gone somewhere after church so I asked my neighbour, who goes to the same church.

"She told me that my wife and children had left church before the service was finished,” he said.

Gasa said his wife’s cellphone has been going straight to voicemail since the day his family disappeared.

“My wife had cooked like she always does before leaving for church. Her clothes and my children's clothes are still at our house. She never took anything with her, which tells me she had no intention of leaving. This is why I am worried. It has been a month now.”

Gasa said he had also gone to his in-laws’ house in Inanda to check if his family was there, but they weren’t.

“Please help me find my family. My wife is a loving and caring person. She has a dark birthmark on her forehead,” he said.

While the thought of finding his family dead has crossed his mind, Gasa said he was not strong enough to search the mortuaries.

“I have faith that they are still alive. I have been living in a nightmare all this time and I can't even think about the possibility that they might all be gone,” he said.

Gasa has also sought help from sangomas, to no avail.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that the police were investigating.

“The missing persons are still being sought by police. We appeal to anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact Inanda police,” she said.

Daily News