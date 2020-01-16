KZN dams swollen after summer rains









THE Mgeni catchment system, with its six dams, started the year in a healthy state, with combined water resources standing at 59%. File Picture. Durban - The Mgeni catchment system, with its six dams, started the year in a healthy state, with combined water resources standing at 59%. This meant that the total amount of water available in the system represented no risk to supply, said Shami Harichunder, corporate stakeholder manager of uMgeni Water. Harichunder said the next three months would be crucial in terms of rainfall received in the catchments and the impact of rainfall on the dams. “Water is being pumped from Spring Grove Dam (Mooi-Mgeni Transfer Scheme) to stabilise the level of Midmar Dam. The largest dam in the Mgeni system, Albert Falls, remains of concern to uMgeni Water because it has remained consistently at below 40% for more than two years,” Harichunder said. Umgeni Water yesterday brought to an end to carbon dosing at Durban Heights Water Works as a water treatment process, following detection of reduced levels of geosmin in the source of supply at Nagle Dam.

Similarly, water treatment at Durban Heights Water Works has returned to conventional means.

“In the South Coast system, the amount of water resources also remains in a healthy state following good rains.

“Three of the four dams there - Nungwane, EJ Smith and Umzinto - are full to capacity. This illustrates that there is sufficient water available to meet the full demand of Ugu District Municipality,” he said.

He said Hazelmere Dam remained at a healthy 55%. Water had to be released from this dam last month to ensure full compliance with dam safety operating rules.

In Ixopo, Home Farm Dam was at about 52%. Woodstock Dam was at 86%, Spioenkop at 75% and Wagensdrift at 102%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said KwaZulu-Natal was one of four provinces in the country which received consistent rainfalls.

“KwaZulu-Natal is also experiencing a steady rise in its dam levels, ” said Sputnik Ratau, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson.

Daily News