This meant that the total amount of water available in the system represented no risk to supply, said Shami Harichunder, corporate stakeholder manager of uMgeni Water.
Harichunder said the next three months would be crucial in terms of rainfall received in the catchments and the impact of rainfall on the dams.
“Water is being pumped from Spring Grove Dam (Mooi-Mgeni Transfer Scheme) to stabilise the level of Midmar Dam. The largest dam in the Mgeni system, Albert Falls, remains of concern to uMgeni Water because it has remained consistently at below 40% for more than two years,” Harichunder said.
Umgeni Water yesterday brought to an end to carbon dosing at Durban Heights Water Works as a water treatment process, following detection of reduced levels of geosmin in the source of supply at Nagle Dam.