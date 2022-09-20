KZN disaster management on high alert after disruptive snow warning

Durban – From heavy rainfall to snow, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said disaster management teams remained on high alert following a warning of disruptive snow in the province. MEC Sihle Zikalala said disaster management teams continued to monitor the inclement weather conditions affecting large parts of KZN.

Story continues below Advertisement

Zikalala said that on Monday, disaster management teams responded to an incident where one person sustained minor injuries from the Thusi family in ward 1 of the Mkhambathini Local Municipality in the Estingini area due to the lightning strike. He said that on Tuesday morning, the South African Weather Service issued a weather warning for disruptive snow in areas under the Harry Gwala and uThukela districts. The snow is expected to lead to icy roads which could lead to traffic disruptions and closure of local routes.

“Residents in the affected areas are urged to continue to monitor the weather conditions and not embark on any unnecessary trips as they risk entrapment should conditions deteriorate,” Zikalala said. He said that disaster management teams will continue to monitor routes with plans in place to mobilise equipment to clear roads that are blocked by the snow, should the need arise. “In their efforts to keep warm, residents are urged to exercise utmost caution, especially those that are using izimbawula/brazier and generators,” Zikalala said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said other parts of the province continue to experience heavy rains. “Motorists are urged to drive with caution as roads are slippery,” Zikalala said. Daily News