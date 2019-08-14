Durban - Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit swooped on drug hot spots and arrested four drug dealers on Tuesday. Brigadier Jay Naicker a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the unit first struck in Umzinto, south of Durban.

Naicker said the unit had gathered intelligence through their investigations, of two suspects dealing in drugs at Riverside Park in Umzinto.

"The team proceeded to the identified dwellings where raids were conducted, resulting in the arrest of two suspects aged 30 and 31. They were found in possession of mandrax, heroin and rock cocaine. The total estimated street value of the drugs seized is R18,000-00,"Naicker said.

Both suspects will be appearing at the Umzinto Magistrates Court for dealing in drugs on Wednesday.

In another operation, police officers from Newlands East SAPS were conducting crime prevention duties at known drug hotspots.

Naicker said they spotted two men in two separate locations in Newlands East and searched them.

"The two men who are aged 20 and 21, were found in possession of 42 capsules of heroin altogether and were placed under arrest for possession of drugs. They will be appearing at the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday,"he said.

The outcome of the court appearances were unknown.

The Provincial Commissioner for KZN, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police officers for recent drug busts in the province which are aimed at breaking the backs of drug peddler.

“Over the past week I have noted with pleasure that dedicated police teams at various clusters in the province, have been performing sterling work by responding to the calls by communities to close down drug dens and rid communities of substance abuse which contributes to many serious and violent crimes. We will continue to intensify our efforts in eradicating the scourge of drug abuse in the province,” said Jula.

Daily News