The boats, worth more than R2 million, were bought by the provincial Education Department in 2017 after it found that pupils from more than 181 schools cross rivers and dams to get to class. A concerned resident tipped off the Daily News to the “waste of resources meant for the disadvantaged”.
“These four boats, emblazoned with the KZN Department of Education logo on their sides, were delivered to the parking lot of the Sharks Board about two years ago. They've never moved. Each has two outboard Yamaha engines completely exposed to the elements around the clock. This looks like a complete waste of money to me, but there might be a good explanation.
"Taxpayers’ money can’t be thrown down a bottomless pit when the funds could have been used to buy books or something that would serve disadvantaged children,” said the man.
KZN Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the department bought eight ferry boats to assist pupils to cross water to reach school.