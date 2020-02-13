KZN Education Department launches job finding app for unemployed teachers









The KZN Education Department has launched an app to make it easier for qualified teachers who are unemployed to find jobs. The KZN Qualified Educators app registers users as employers or applicants. Applicants register using their personal details, including their qualifications and academic record. Picture: Lee Rondganger Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has launched an app to make it easier for qualified teachers who are unemployed to find jobs. The department previously launched a database to register unemployed teachers, but there were problems with the system. The KZN Qualified Educators app registers users as employers or applicants. Applicants register using their personal details, including their qualifications and academic record. Employers can use the app to select the criteria for the teachers they seek. National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN CEO Thirona Moodley said the app also represented a step forward in leveling the playing and ensuring that the application process for teaching jobs is fair.

“NAPTOSA KZN believes that the development of the employment App by the department of education is progressive and visionary. It is designed to eliminate past irregular appointments.”

“There are thousands of qualified unemployed educators in this Province, this App will give them hope that their applications will be treated fairly.”

Nomarashiya Caluza, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) KZN Provincial secretary believes praised the apps development, however, she hopes the department will take things further by making the app accessible for those who don’t have access to the internet.

“The department of education must explore options to allow those who cannot be able to access the app using their phone so that they can go to the district offices so they can upload their information.”

Caluza also said even though she thinks the app is progress, she contends it shouldn’t replace the process whereby teachers are appointed by the school governing body.

The app (available on Play Store) differs from the database in that it is more specific, as teachers can indicate which jobs they seek and where.

