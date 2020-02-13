Durban - THE KwaZulu-Natal Education Department has launched an app to make it easier for qualified teachers who are unemployed to find jobs.
The department previously launched a database to register unemployed teachers, but there were problems with the system.
The KZN Qualified Educators app registers users as employers or applicants. Applicants register using their personal details, including their qualifications and academic record.
Employers can use the app to select the criteria for the teachers they seek.
National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) KZN CEO Thirona Moodley said the app also represented a step forward in leveling the playing and ensuring that the application process for teaching jobs is fair.