KZN Education Department probes ferry boat irregularities









FOUR ferry boats bought by the provincial Education Department to ferry pupils who cross rivers and dams to get to school are decaying on the premises of the Sharks Board. The boats have been “dumped” there for about two years now and the department is yet to give an explanation as to why. Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) Durban - THE Education Department says it has instituted a full-scale investigation into alleged maladministration in the manner in which eight boats were bought in 2017. The boats were bought after the department found that pupils from more than 181 schools crossed rivers and dams to get to class. The Daily News reported on Friday that four of the boats, with department logos on the side and each with two outboard engines, were delivered to the parking lot of the Sharks Board in uMhlanga, where they have been standing for about two years. A concerned resident said the boats had not moved since delivery. Opposition parties criticised the department for not delivering the boats to areas where they were needed.

Sharks Board acting chief executive Harry Mbambo said he was not party to the agreement to keep the boats on their premises and therefore had no detailed information.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the boats were bought as part of the “broader learner transport” initiative.

“The department decided to purchase ferry boats to ensure there’s no learner who is forced to cross a river and risk their lives whenever they have to go to school. The boats were distributed across the province. Some rivers are not always high and this led to the department seeking to store some ferry boats in a more secure and conducive space during drought,” Mthethwa said yesterday.

He said allegations arose relating to alleged maladministration in the manner in which the boats were procured.

“The department instituted a full-scale investigation and the findings will be implemented without fear or favour. We have the capacity to address internal matters and self correct. We stand firm against any financial mismanagement and misconduct.”

Daily News