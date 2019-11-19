The boats were bought after the department found that pupils from more than 181 schools crossed rivers and dams to get to class.
The Daily News reported on Friday that four of the boats, with department logos on the side and each with two outboard engines, were delivered to the parking lot of the Sharks Board in uMhlanga, where they have been standing for about two years.
A concerned resident said the boats had not moved since delivery.
Opposition parties criticised the department for not delivering the boats to areas where they were needed.