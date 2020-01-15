Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department was taking a strong stance against gender-based violence.
“As an example of how serious we are, a case in point is the case we are almost wrapping up where a KZN school principal allegedly sexually harassed female educators. We should be finishing this case in 60 to 90 days,” he said.
Mshengu had been addressing the media at Sivananda Technical School on the province’s state of readiness as schools open tomorrow.
He said ideally the department would have a social worker on site at every school, however this was not possible.