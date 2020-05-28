KZN Education MEC apologises for boozing teachers comments after outcry

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has apologised for comments he made during an interview on Ukhozi FM on Wednesday that alleged that pupils and teachers drank alcohol together. Speaking on the radio station on Wednesday night that is among the most listened nation-wide, Mshengu said he had witnessed pupils and teachers abusing alcohol and drinking together at weekends and only remembering that they were teachers on Monday. On Thursday, Mshengu said his comments were a mere example of “many complications in communities which are outside the control of the department but affects pupils and teachers especially by the lift in the sale of alcohol". “I have noticed the anger generated by this example. At no point did I say that teachers are drunkards nor did I say that they come to school drunk. I only made the mention of the instances I have come across on certain occasions. If the context of the example made was an error of judgement, and therefore unreservedly retracted and apology is extended to all those who found it offending. The comments come at a time where teachers and the department are not seeing eye to eye on the issue of reopening of schools.

Many teachers have reportedly not returned to work on Thursday following a directive from teacher unions in the province that teachers would only go back to work when schools are safe.

Major unions in the province have claimed that some schools had not received PPEs, the grass is not cut and no deep cleaning has taken place.

Mshengu said focus and energies should be spent in improving the conditions within the sector, particularly during these difficult times.

He said the danger becomes greater when we pull in different directions.

“This retraction is done in the good spirit of ensuring stability in the sector more so during these times of difficulties. On many occasions, I have been open about the nobleness of the teaching profession and have called on all teachers to protect the prestige of the profession. I, therefore, cannot be the one who lampoons that prestige,” he said

Daily News