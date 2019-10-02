KZN Education MEC sets 80% pass target for matric class of 2019









EDUCATION MEC Kwazi Mshengu, right, and head of department Dr Enock Nzama during a visit yesterday to the warehouse in eManzimtoti where stationery and textbooks were being packed and delivered to schools in time for the 2020 academic year. I Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA) Durban - EDUCATION MEC Kwazi Mshengu said his department was ready for the start of the National Senior Certificate examinations in 14 days’ time. Speaking at a media briefing in eManzimtoti yesterday, Mshengu said he expected nothing less than a minimum 80% pass rate from the matric class of 2019. More than 183808 candidates will sit for the exams; 148493 of these pupils are full-time candidates and 35315 are part-time. Mshengu said interventions by his department would help eliminate zero percent pass rate schools and achieve an increase in the number of Bachelor passes. “With all the challenges that we’ve experienced, we’re aiming for at least 80%. We can, however, reach the 100% mark. We’ve done everything to succeed with all the challenges facing our schools, which include the theft of school resources and vandalism, which compromise the quality of our education. I can safely say that we’re ready for the exams,” said Mshengu.

In tracking the progress of the pupils, Mshengu said the department had conducted common assessments in gateway subjects such as technical maths and sciences in the first and second-term results, identified gaps and developed intervention strategies.

“We’re busy analysing the results of the third term. The first and second term results were impressive. We’re pleased to announce that all schools completed the syllabus at the end of August and in time to start revision.

“Schools are now focusing on their revision programmes. From the beginning of September, schools held spring classes to prepare for the exams,” he said.

As per the department’s practice, candidates would sign a pledge as part of their commitment to adhere to the highest standard of integrity in the exams and to be honest.

Meanwhile, the department also confirmed yesterday that there would be stationery and textbooks in front of every pupil at the ring of the first bell of the 2020 academic year at all public schools in the province.

Mshengu said they were confident that Ndabase Printing Solutions, which was awarded the R1.6 billion contract over three years, would deliver and meet its deadlines.

The MEC said the company was given strict instructions to have concluded delivery by the end of November.

The pre-packed stationery packs for high school pupils, which contained two exercise books, a ruler, eraser, glue stick and a scientific calculator, were already in transit.

Grade R pupils will also get educational toys and for the first time, teachers would get stationery of their own.

Thandazani Nyide, Ndabase Printing Solutions chief executive, said he was awarded the tender in August this year and had appointed eight small businesses to work with.

“We’re confident that all schools will have their learning material on the first day of school,” he said.

Daily News