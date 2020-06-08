KZN education officials amazed at Covid-19 compliance as schools reopen after two-month lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Physical distancing, check. Everyone's hands sanitised, check. Temperatures taken, check. This was the scenario that played out at the 5 975 Covid-19 ready schools across KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as schools reopened to Grade 12s and 7s after being closed for nearly two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. Enoch Nzama, the head of department for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education who was visiting schools in the Durban area on Monday to check compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, said he was impressed. "There has been fantastic response by teachers and learners. Everyone is following the social distancing guidelines, there are sanitising stations set up and everyone has PPE (personal protection equipment). I have been to four schools already this morning in KwaMashu and Newlands area and I have been amazed by how well prepared the schools have been to receive learners. Everything is going well and we have had no reports of any issues anywhere. Even teachers in the staff are practising social distancing," he said. On Sunday, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said 95% of schools across the country were ready reopen on Monday.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Motshwari Mofokeng /African News Agency (ANA)





Strict protocols have been put in place to ensure schools stick to strict Covid-19 guidelines to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

She said most schools had been given protective equipment.

She said figures indicated that out of 23 675 public schools in the country, 231 00 were ready to receive learners. This, according to Motshekga, represented 97.6% readiness.

Last week unions vowed not to open schools unless all were given the right personal protection equipment.

The department has proposed the phasing in of learners to return to school from last Monday, but this was delayed.

Motshekga said where practically possible, learners from the “not-so-ready schools” will be moved to neighbouring schools that meet the set health, safety and physical distancing measures and requirements. “The teaching and learning programmes provided online will continue; and parents who are uneasy about sending their children back to school must follow the law to ensure that their children’s right to basic education is unhindered,” she said.

Daily News