KZN family in mourning after rare virus claims KZN matric boy day before results









Ntandoyenkosi Majola Durban - A PIETERMARITZBURG matriculant died a day before the matric results were released after suffering from a Cytomegalovirus infection (CMV). Ntandoyenkosi Majola, 18, from Masijabule High School, had been accepted to study law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. He was buried on Saturday. He had started showing symptoms of fever and fatigue to severe symptoms involving the internal organs. Ntandoyenkosi’s uncle, Thokozani Ngubane, said it was painful to realise that he would not be able to follow his dream. Ntandoyenkosi had passed matric with university exemption. “He started feeling sick on December 27. It did not seem like something serious. When we realised his fever was getting worse we took him to Edendale Hospital. The doctor said he had CMV, and that he was not in good shape at all,” said Ngubane. CMV is an infectious virus that gets into a person’s immune system, depending on how strong one’s immune system is. It can lead to organ failure if the immune system is weak.

“We witnessed Ntandoyenkosi’s life fading away on Tuesday, the day before his exam results came out. The doctor told us that his organs were failing one by one, and they tried everything they could.

“We had to bury him on Saturday because his body was in a bad state. We still cannot accept that he is gone. One day he was at home, happy and after two weeks he was gone, just like that,” said Ngubane.

Both Majola’s parents died more than 10 years ago and his 27-year-old brother, Lindokuhle, took care of him.

Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the department was shocked to receive the sad news and sympathised with the Majola family.

“When we released the results, we were celebrating all our pupils and wishing them well in their future endeavours,” said Mahlambi.

Dr Amod Shafrudeen said CMV is a common virus for people of all ages. “People with weakened immune systems can have more serious symptoms, affecting the eyes, lungs, liver, esophagus (a muscular tube connecting the throat with the stomach), stomach, and intestines,” he explained.

“Infection in healthy people can cause mild illness that could include a fever; sore throat; fatigue; and swollen glands. Most people with CMV infection have no symptoms and aren’t aware that they have been infected. It is also a matter of hygiene, the importance of washing hands, etc.”

The virus can spread via body fluids such as saliva, urine, blood, tears, semen, and breast milk, he said.

Daily News