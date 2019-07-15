TEENAGER Kwazi Goge was buried on Saturday, without his eyes, mouth and an ear, after police were led to his body last Monday, a week after he was kidnapped.

Durban - While a Midlands family received some closure after burying their murdered son on Saturday, they are still desperate for answers. 19-year-old Grade 10 pupil Kwazi Goge was buried without his eyes, mouth and an ear, and the family want answers about these body parts from the two men charged with his murder.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, Goge, from St Chads, was kidnapped from his home by six unknown men on July 2.

“He was assaulted by the same unknown men before they left with him. He never returned to his home and was found murdered. Charges of murder and kidnapping were opened at Ezakheni police station, and two suspects, aged 27 and 31, were arrested,” she said.

Mbhele said the two, who are brothers, first appeared in Ezakheni Magistrate’s Court on July 10 and were remanded until Wednesday, when they will appear again.

Goge’s father, Joseph Sibaya, said the brothers lived in the area and were the grandchildren of a local sangoma. They had accused his son of stealing their clothes.

He said Goge had never been accused of stealing and the family had assumed that he would be returned with the misunderstanding sorted out.

Sibaya said days after his son’s kidnapping, a community member saw the sangoma performing a cleansing ritual for the two siblings, using a goat.

“We phoned the police because if they didn’t know where he was, then the sangoma would not be cleansing them. These boys had also disappeared after Kwazi disappeared. They were arrested, and soon after, police found Kwazi’s body, which no longer had eyes, an ear and his mouth.”

Sibaya believed the sangoma should have been arrested as well, as he thought she had known what had happened to his son before the body was found. He said the woman had since moved from the area.

“They all know something; they must be arrested. We buried my son with body parts missing and I want to know what happened to these. We want these returned to the family for burial,” he said.

