Durban - People have opened their hearts and wallets to support a noble cause by donating canned food in aid of flood victims With the recent flooding in Durban, many local citizens have been displaced and lost almost all possessions.

The #ECRCan, an initiative with Gift of the Givers was created to help those who have been affected by the KZN floods.

People have already dropped of stacks of canned food at the #ECRCan at their head office in uMhlanga.

Imtiaz Sooliman from Gift of the Givers was also on hand help load them onto trucks.

Nikita Morgan the spokesperson for Shoprite Checkers, said they donated 7000 tins of can foods at the #ECRCan.

"Our involvement with the programme leans greatly towards disaster management that is why we stepped in for the KZN flood assistance. We have engaged with our suppliers and on Monday there could be more donations," Morgan said.

While victims rebuild their lives and salvage what they can Uber has launch uberCOMMUNITY on Saturday between 27 April, from 12 pm – 3pm for the community to assist with donations.

uberCOMMUNITY will help those affected by the Durban flooding.To facilitate the collection and distribution of all donations, Uber has partnered with #CountryDuty

Simply open the App on Friday 26 April 2019, between 12 pm - 3 pm. Click on the UberCOMMUNITY banner on your screen. Set your location as per usual

Request your UberCOMMUNITY vehicle (no need to enter a destination)

When the driver arrives - please meet him or her at your pick up point with your donations.

The driver will then deliver them directly to #CountryDuty depots across Durban. Items received will be sorted, packaged and distributed to those in need.

There will be no costs involved.

A number of homes have been completely washed away, leaving locals homeless, losing everything they owned. Uber is encouraging all locals to donate items such as general toiletries, clothing, baby products, sanitary pads and non-perishable food items. Every donation, regardless of the size, will make a huge difference to those affected.

Please note, for ease of collection, uberCOMMUNITY is collecting from areas closest to Howick, Umlazi and Durban central.

All donations must be bagged or boxed in order for drivers to accept your donation. If possible, please mark clearly what you are donating!

If riders are unable to request an UberCOMMUNITY vehicle on the day, they may drop off the much-needed items at the following areas:

Mangosuthu University of Technology at 511 Mangosuthu Highway, Umlazi or Durban City Hall on Anton Lembede St, Durban Central Pharmacy or Spar Merrivale in Howick.

Daily News