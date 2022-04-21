KZN floods: Provincial prayer calls for unity

Durban - A call for unity across all faith-based backgrounds and political parties was made at the provincial prayer for the victims of the floods in Durban on Thursday. As a mark of respect for all victims who lost their lives in the recent flood disasters in KwaZulu-Natal, the province held a Provincial Day of Prayer to show solidarity with the bereaved families and to pray for those who have passed away as well as for an end to such tragedies in KZN.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said the death toll from the floods stood at 448 people on Thursday. They were reported to have passed away from the disaster described as unprecedented and worst in living memory. He said some people are still missing and others are being accommodated in temporary shelters.

Faith-based organisations and citizens paused to observe a moment of prayer to pray for the victims and the healing of the province. eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose said torrential rainfall left a trail of destruction in the province, especially the eThekwini region. eThekwini municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose. “We stand before you with a heavy heart.

“Many have lost their loved ones while others were left destitute because their homes were destroyed in a catastrophe. “The number of deaths continue to rise as search and rescue teams work around the clock to find missing persons,” he said. Nyawose said this was one of the worst floods the province has experienced since 1987.

“We have been on the ground conducting an assessment of the damage. “There is great economic destruction. Infrastructure like roads, electricity and water have been damaged. “We are a nation in mourning.”

“We converge and unite in prayer,” he said. Nyawose pleaded for people to come together, to unite and assist communities in need. “Rally behind flood victims and lend a helping hand.”