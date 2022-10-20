Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, October 20, 2022

KZN floods: R7.6m received should be for health and education departments, as specified by donors

Some donors specified that the money should be utilised toward health and education, and the funds have been channelled to the relevant departments.

Published 1h ago

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal executive council has announced that some flood donors specified that their donations should be for health and education departments.

This was discussed in the provincial executive council meeting chaired by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Wednesday and it was one of the issues resolved.

Provincial spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the executive council received the report from the provincial treasury relating to cash donations towards the April and May flood disasters this year.

“The Exco noted that an amount totalling R7.6 million has been received,” Mabaso said.

“Some donors specified that the money should be utilised toward health and education, and the funds have been channelled to the relevant departments.”

“The remaining balance will be channelled to the department of social development and human settlements to meet the needs of the displaced flood victims as they are currently being moved from community care centres to emergency accommodation while permanent settlement plans are being addressed,” Mabaso explained.

Daily News

