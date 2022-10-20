KZN floods: R7.6m received should be for health and education departments, as specified by donors

Durban — The KwaZulu-Natal executive council has announced that some flood donors specified that their donations should be for health and education departments. This was discussed in the provincial executive council meeting chaired by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube on Wednesday and it was one of the issues resolved.

Story continues below Advertisement

Provincial spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said that the executive council received the report from the provincial treasury relating to cash donations towards the April and May flood disasters this year. “The Exco noted that an amount totalling R7.6 million has been received,” Mabaso said. “Some donors specified that the money should be utilised toward health and education, and the funds have been channelled to the relevant departments.”