Picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A 37-year-old man is due to appear in the Eshowe Magistrates Court after a man he is accused of robbing five months ago, spotted him and contacted the police. Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on January 2, the victim was walking in the Eshowe CBD when he saw the man who allegedly robbed him of his personal belongings and bank cards.

She said the victim contacted the police who responded and were able to effect the arrest.

"An investigation was conducted which led police to the suspect’s vehicle. It was a hired vehicle, it had different bank cards and a chunk of fake cash notes. Police immediately arrested the suspect and he was linked to other robbery and fraud cases occurred at Esikhaleni, Empangeni and Gingindlovu," Mbele said.

She said the suspect allegedly used the fake notes to lure unsuspecting residents.

"They then take them to a secluded area where they would split the money that they claimed to have found. The victim will be taken to a bushy area and another suspect would join them and the victim will be robbed of their valuables," she said.

Mbele said police are still searching for the accused's accomplices and are conducting an investigation to determine if he can be further linked to other cases with similar modus operandi in the province.

Daily News