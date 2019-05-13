Durban - PEOPLE Against Petrol and Paraffin Price Increases (Papppi) are claiming partial responsibility for the low voter turnout, saying the electorate had used the polls to register their protest. The body had called on people to use their vote to protest against rising fuel costs.

National convener Visvin Reddy said the decline in the number of voters indicated that some of those who stayed away from voting had heeded their call.

“Since 1994 voter turnout has consistently been over 70%. Almost 10 million eligible voters staged the biggest protest in SA history by staying away from the polls. There was no party on the ballot paper that actively supported Papppi's proposals and was worth voting for,” he said.

But economist Bonke Dumisa said Papppi was being opportunistic, saying fuel increases had nothing to do with politics.

Reddy, a former ANC councillor, had used social media to attack the ANC, the party he joined after leaving the DA, accusing it of being behind the fuel price increases.

He said Papppi had encouraged people to use the polls to express their anger and displeasure at high fuel prices.

“It's a sad day in our history when the majority of political parties, including the ruling ANC, ignored the real concerns of the electorate by not including the fight against high fuel prices in their campaigns,” he said.

Dumisa said the election week ended with market indicators substantially stable, with the rand later strengthening.

“I have always said the fuel price increases have nothing to do with politics, but have everything to do with global markets," he said.

ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said Reddy's campaign had not succeeded because the ANC was still the most powerful party in KZN.

