KZN gets 74 new medical officers to boost health care in province
These EMS officers, who graduated at the weekend in Dundee after completing a four-month skills-based course, are now equipped with the skills to provide intermediate medical interventions, such as resuscitating patients in cardiac arrest and non-cardiac arrest situations, defibrillation in certain cardiac arrest situations, management of patients with a decompression of the chest, and administering scheduled drugs and drips.
Communities had previously been forced to hire vehicles to get patients to hospital due to the shortage of qualified paramedics to administer critical life-saving duties.
Dr Musa Gumede, Health Department deputy director-general for Specialised Services and Clinical Life Support, said under-qualified paramedics would at times not respond to emergencies due to their lack of skills. Gumede said this would now be a thing of the past.
For labour-related emergencies, the new paramedics have also been skilled with conducting uncomplicated breech delivery.
As part of one of the largest services in the country, with 2503 paramedics in the province, Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the newly qualified paramedics had been upskilled from Basic Life Support to Intermediate Life Support.
“Your qualification means that from today onwards, the people of KZN have an enhanced level of patient management,” she said.
One of the graduates, Sakelisiwe Mbatha from Vryheid, said she had always wanted to be a paramedic. She said graduating had motivated her “even more” to work for her rural community, and help save the lives of people who often travelled far to get medical help and struggled to get quality emergency services.
