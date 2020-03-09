KZN gets 74 new medical officers to boost health care in province

Durban - THE Department of Health has hailed the graduation of 74 newly qualified Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers from the KZN College of Emergency Care as an addition that would help enhance the level of pre-hospital patient management in the province.

These EMS officers, who graduated at the weekend in Dundee after completing a four-month skills-based course, are now equipped with the skills to provide intermediate medical interventions, such as resuscitating patients in cardiac arrest and non-cardiac arrest situations, defibrillation in certain cardiac arrest situations, management of patients with a decompression of the chest, and administering scheduled drugs and drips.

Communities had previously been forced to hire vehicles to get patients to hospital due to the shortage of qualified paramedics to administer critical life-saving duties.

Dr Musa Gumede, Health Department deputy director-general for Specialised Services and Clinical Life Support, said under-qualified paramedics would at times not respond to emergencies due to their lack of skills. Gumede said this would now be a thing of the past.

For labour-related emergencies, the new paramedics have also been skilled with conducting uncomplicated breech delivery.