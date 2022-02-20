KZN government describes the termination of the palace's water supply as “draconian”

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government is at loggerheads with an IFP-run municipality over its alleged water supply cut-off at the Zulu king’s royal household. In a statement on February 16, Zululand District Municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi said King Misuzulu Zulu’s home had a R1.7 million unpaid water bill.

According to KZN government spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, the mayor had instructed the municipality to disconnect water at the Kwakhangelamankengane Palace over a bill that reflected an incorrect water statement. He described the decision taken by the mayor as “draconian” and “choreographed theatrics.” “On Friday, the municipality’s chief financial officer submitted a revised account statement which reflects more than R400 000 reduction proving that the actions of the mayor were no more than choreographed theatrics decorated to grab headlines and impugn on the reputation of the Kwakhangelamankengane Palace.”

“It is evidently clear from the statements that then accusations by mayor Buthelezi were articulated from the depth of ignorance and were a decorated lie of his colourful imagination,” said Mabaso. “Mayor Buthelezi had to set an all-time low record of a member of the executive council Lekgotla who sits in such high-level intergovernmental meetings reserved for leaders of all spheres of government to resolve any challenge under one roof but opted to become a deep-throat peddling lies to the media.” He said the government was shocked to have received a bill charging the palace without meter readings.

“The provincial government was alarmed when it observed that Kwakhangelamankengane Palace was being charged a monthly bill of R81 169.60 for water by the municipality, as if the palace was a multinational factory. These charges were raised despite there being no metre readings,” said Mabaso. “As the provincial government we will do everything in our power to prevent the royal family from being used by the likes of Thulasizwe Buthelezi and his ilk as a cover to camouflage their dirty political tactics. We demand that Thulasizwe Buthelezi consult his officials before making ill-informed articulations and embarrass not only himself but also the royal family,” he said. “The provincial government reiterates its position that a plan will have to be put in place to ensure that royal palaces are protected from the whims of commoners like mayor Buthelezi who are not shy to abuse office for selfish and partisan interests as long as it serves his political philosophy.”