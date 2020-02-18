The vehicle was spotted by a top provincial government official, who swung into action.
Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the provincial director-general, stopped the state-branded vehicle and called law enforcement authorities, according to a statement by KZN government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso on Sunday night.
The agriculture department thanked Mkhize and her entourage for their “prompt” action in intercepting the illegal use of its vehicles by staff outside working hours.
Department spokesperson Mack Makhathini said the incident was under investigation.