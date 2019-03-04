In this screen grab, of a video that went viral on social media last week, a woman is seen throwing a bucket of water on her 63-year-old grandmother.

Durban - THE Social Development Department says it is shocked each time it has to intervene in cases where the elderly are abused by their grandchildren, despite its ongoing efforts to raise awareness on elderly abuse through its programmes. MEC Weziwe Thusi said older persons had paid their dues to society and had lived through the worst period in the country’s history.

“They have endured untold suffering and still raised their families. It’s now their time to rest and enjoy the fruits of their hard work. All they need from young people is care, love and respect, not abuse,” she said.

She was speaking ahead of Monday's court appearance of a 31-year-old Pietermaritzburg woman caught on camera allegedly assaulting an elderly woman.

In the video that surfaced on social media, the elderly woman is seen being shouted at, pushed and shoved under running cold water.

On Friday, the department’s social workers assisted the 68-year-old woman to lay charges of emotional abuse and assault. She was then removed from her home and placed at a home for the elderly.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman was expected to appear in court today after her arrest on Saturday.

“A case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Mountain Rise police station. Police are investigating the matter as there were also protection orders that were obtained and police followed up on them to arrest the suspect, who could not be found at home last week,” she said.

Thusi thanked the person who recorded the incident, saying it made it easier for the police. “Without the video, the investigation would have probably taken longer,” she said.

Thusi also thanked those who used social media constructively to free the elderly woman from the alleged abuse.

“This matter is now in the hands of the police and I hope they will use this case as a deterrent and show others committing similar crimes that the abuse of older persons will not be tolerated,” she added.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Ndelu said the department did not have details of the abuse as it had prioritised getting police involved and the elderly woman to safety.

In December the department held an awareness campaign on the abuse of older people in Mtubatuba, and another in Dundee last week, teaching older people about their rights.

“These campaigns have been going on for years, yet people still do this to their grandmothers,” said Ndelu.

In August, another video of an elderly woman being assaulted with a stick by her 19-year-old granddaughter went viral, resulting in the department getting involved.

The 69-year-old woman was counselled and social workers also visited the young woman’s family to assess the situation.

Ndelu said a criminal case was opened.

“Our social workers made efforts to remove the granny, but she refused. It is her right to refuse. She refused on a number of occasions, saying she would not leave her child and home.”

