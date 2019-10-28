Durban - A TOTAL of 181 schools in KwaZulu-Natal have taverns or liquor outlets in close proximity to then, contravening the Liquor Act.

This was recently revealed in Parliament when the IFP’s education spokesperson, Mntomuhle Khawula, asked Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu about the number of schools in KZN with taverns or liquor outlets nearby.

The department has said it is working with other departments to shut down these outlets.

The top three districts affected are uMlazi with 34 schools, Amajuba with 25 and uMkhanyakude with 23.

The three lowest districts, with four each, are Harry Gwala, Pinetown and uMzinyathi.

Khawula was shocked at these figures, especially that pupils could be tempted to indulge in liquor and substance abuse activities.

“The act is very clear about a minimum distance allowed for liquor outlets in areas of education and places of worship. No wonder KwaZulu-Natal has been affected with so many incidents, where pupils attack pupils, pupils attack teachers, and there are general attacks on teachers and pupils by unknown members of the public,” Khawula said.

A BREAKDOWN of the number of schools in KwaZulu-Natal education districts with taverns or liquor outlets adjacent to them.





The IFP appealed to KZN law enforcement agencies to take strong action against all taverns and liquor outlets violating the law.

The DA’s spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, felt Mshengu should liaise with the Department of Economic Development and Tourism, which is responsible for the management of liquor licences.

“Through this engagement, it must be established whether these liquor outlets are licensed or not. If these taverns popped up after the passing of the provincial Liquor Licensing Act, then they are illegal and every effort must be made to shut them down permanently,” Keeka said.

“Not only that, but the owners must be prosecuted for their illicit activities. This will require a multi-department approach to make sure our children are always safe and protected from exposure to the illegal sale of alcohol.”

Keeka said substance abuse was a reality in every school they visited, and he found the matter was prominently raised among the social ills that affected pupils.

Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said the taverns and liquor outlets near schools would be closed and they had already made efforts to do so.

“Three departments are involved in closing taverns and liquor outlets near schools - the Departments of Education and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs and the SAPS,” Mthethwa said.

Zwile Zulu, provincial chairperson of the National Association of School Governing Bodies, said the department’s initiative was an important one in dealing with a problematic issue - that of taverns and liquor outlets near schools.

In response, the authority said the entity currently worked closely with the SAPS in conducting compliance blitzes at identified hot spots to ensure adherence to licence conditions by liquor traders and to address complaints by members of the community.

Additional reporting by Anelisa Kubheka.

