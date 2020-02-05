Forensic Pathologists were dismissed from work at the forensic pathology department in Gale Street later last year. Now the department has revoked the dismissal letters and have reportedly issued suspension letters. FILE PICTURE: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - THE provincial Department of Health has apparently revoked the dismissal letters given to 36 staffers at the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary, but has replaced them with suspension letters.

However, the department has declined to comment, saying the matter was between the employer and some former employees.

A Gale Street employee said they and their union representatives were called in last Thursday and were told that the department had decided to withdraw the termination letters but issued suspension letters instead.

“They withdrew the first letters because they knew that they should have suspended us first and not fired us,” the employee claimed.

“They said they had cases against us because we had embarked on an unprotected strike. If you embark on a go-slow, they consider it as a strike.”

He said unions present included the Public and Allied Workers’ Union of SA, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union and National Public Services Workers’ Union.

It is alleged that the employees were handed dismissal letters in December after they embarked on a go-slow from November 25.

On November 28, the head of department, Dr Sandile Tshabalala, issued a letter with an ultimatum to workers to stop the go-slow and conduct 12 post-mortems before the end of the day.

The fired employees went to work every day since they were allegedly fired but were not allowed on the premises.

As a result, workers asked the KZN legislature health portfolio committee chairperson, Nomakiki Majola, to assist.

On Monday, Majola said the mortuary was not on the agenda during their sitting last week but plans to move the mortuary operations were going ahead.

Unions could not be reached at the time of publication.

Daily News