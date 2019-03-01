Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the MEC for Health in KwaZulu-Natal.

Durban - An online advert inviting job seekers to apply for jobs, at the new Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital (DPKISH) in KwaMashu, was a fake the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health warned on Friday. The hospital is still under construction in the Bridge City area of KwaMashu, north of Durban. Health MEC for KZN Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the advert was circulated in early February and a new message has now emerged and is also being widely circulated on social media.

"This false message invites people from Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Lindelani and Inanda to a meeting that will purportedly be held on the hospital premises on March 3, 2019. The message urges the public to bring CVs and IDs and refers to “all kinds of job categories” that will ostensibly be discussed or offered," he said.

Dhlomo said these adverts mislead the public by offering fake jobs. He said they had not issued any kind of invitation for people to submit their CVs for consideration for employment. Dhlomo called upon the public to disregard invitations to this meeting and to guard against such misleading information. Dhlomo said people rather be patient until the jobs recruitment process for the hospital officially begins. This will be done through official channels and recruitment processes.

"The only posts for which recruitment processes have so far been started are those of the Executive Structure (CEO, Nursing Manager, Finacial Manager, HR Manager etc) of this hospital, which is extremely senior posts. This planned meeting is therefore not sanctioned by the Department, and can only be the work of people with nefarious intentions and a hidden agenda," Dhlomo warned.

The posts for Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Memorial Hospital will be advertised in reputable newspapers and official government online platforms.

