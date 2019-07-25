According to a statement issued by the department’s acting head Dr Musa Gumede pictured, the “premature sharing” - including on social media - of tender documents had “contaminated” the process. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo / ANA

Durban - About 30 employees from the acquisition unit of the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) health department have been redeployed to other posts allegedly because of illegally leaked tender documents. The Daily News learnt that these were from the Technical Evaluating Committee and contained a list of names of service providers whose applications were being considered for forwarding to the Bid Evaluations Committee.

A well-placed source said the service providers were bidding to provide security, cleaning and landscaping services at healthcare facilities across the province.

“The department had to stop the process because it was no longer fair. It (department) resolved to move the employees from the acquisitions unit of the supply chain management (SCM) to other employment posts. The management of SCM will reconstitute the acquisitions unit with new staff who will undergo strict background checks, among other security measures,” said the source.

According to a statement issued by the department’s acting head Dr Musa Gumede, the “premature sharing” - including on social media - of such information had “contaminated” the process.

The department said this meant that whatever decision would have been taken regarding the appointment of successful bidders would have caused strife among or even between the parties concerned.

“This is regardless of whether or not any of the applicants have been prejudiced in any way (there is currently no evidence to this effect). The department is extremely concerned by this malicious breaching of its established internal document management protocols, and the compromising of the overall integrity of this procurement process - and is now investigating how this came about,” the statement read.

The department had since requested KZN Treasury, as the custodian of the public purse, to withdraw the tender and restart the entire process.

The services in question will, however, continue being rendered and managed as they were on a month-to-month basis, until the current challenge has been resolved.

“This urgent and decisive action by the leadership of the department once again underscores its renewed commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency and public accountability,” said the statement.

Gumede declined to comment about the employees who were redeployed.

“I won’t respond to that because it was not part of the statement we issued,” he said.

The National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union has cautioned the department against outsourcing services.

Union provincial deputy chairperson Nobukhosi Xulu said: “The department must do away with outsourcing as it creates a milieu of corruption, fraud and exploitation of workers. Also, most of these companies are charging the department exorbitantly, leading to early depletion of state funds and a recurrence for shortage of supplies and resource towards the last quarter of each financial year.”

