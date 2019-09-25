File picture: Pixabay

Durban - An oThongathi Secondary school teacher accused of the statutory rape of a grade 11 pupil whom he allegedly had a sexual relationship with has been granted bail in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Advocate Niven Rai asked the court to consider that there were circumstances that qualify him to be released on bail.

Rai said the court should consider he cooperated with the police investigations and is not a flight-risk.

“We have handed in his passport and travel documents. The court should also consider that this is his first brush with the law and that he has no previous convictions. And pending cases. There is a plethora of case law suggesting that one with these circumstances is a suitable candidate for bail,” said Rai.

He said the court should consider that he had already been suspended from the school he worked.

The 31-year-old teacher who cannot be named until he pleads was arrested on Monday and was charged with statutory rape of a 17-year-old pupil.

The teacher also allegedly exchanged inappropriate messages with the pupil via WhatsApp.

He has since been suspended pending the outcome of the KZN Education Department’s internal investigation.

The matter has been adjourned to November 6, for further investigation.

Another teacher from Melmoth on the northern KwaZulu-Natal is also expected to apply for a bail application today in the Melmoth Magistrates Court on charges of rape and attempted murder.

He is accused of having a relationship with a minor pupil at the school.

It is alleged that when the pupil informed him that she was pregnant, he allegedly gave her medication he told her was for pain.

The pupil was rushed to hospital in a critical condition after taking the medication, which it transpired was intended to terminate the pregnancy.