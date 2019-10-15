Members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature visited the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary on Tuesday to unearth first hand the myriad issues that had plagued the facility and led to several strikes this year. Picture: Thobeka Ngema

Durban - Members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature visited the Magwaza Maphalala (Gale) Street Mortuary on Tuesday to unearth first hand the myriad issues that had plagued the facility and led to several strikes this year. The visit to the mortuary was led by the health committee chairperson Nomakiki Majola, the deputy speaker Mluleki Ndobe, chairperson of committees Themba Mthembu and other members as part of their oversight duties.

Some of the things noted by the committee was that the mortuary had four cold rooms which stored 32 bodies each and 12 freezer storages for bodies that required DNA identification.

The mortuary tries to conduct 12 post mortems a day but sometimes it does not happen because some post mortems take longer, like rape incidents.

The visit to the mortuary was part of the provincial assessment of health facilities by the KZN Legislature, known as the Health Institutions Monitoring Program.