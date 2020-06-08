KZN licensing centres set to reopen on Monday

Durban - After a week-long delay due to health and safety issues, certain Drivers’ Licensing and Testing Centres and motor licensing offices will be reopened on Monday. Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli was also expected to monitor service delivery operations at various centres in Durban. The MEC will inspect, among other compliance issues, adherence to the Covid-19 Recovery Plan, which primarily focuses on the safety of staff and the public. Although there was no official word from the department last week, Metro Police commissioner Steve Middleton said they had been instructed by the department to reopen today and ensure safety measures were in place for the public. The metro police was going to open its facilities in Verulam and eManzimtoti.

Meanwhile, motor vehicle licensing will be available at South African Post Office (Sapo) branches that offer the service

In a statement issued by the Sapo Communications Division, Johan Kruger said motorists who did not receive a renewal notice could download the form from the Post Office website and complete it in advance to save time.

“An identity document is necessary for the licence renewal, while cash and card payments can be accepted,” said Kruger.

He advised motorists to avoid the period from the fourth to the seventh of every month, as branches were very busy during those dates with South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) payments. Another date to avoid was the 21st of every month.

Car owners received 21 days’ grace after the expiry of their car licences, and Post Offices found that customers flocked to the branches on this day to renew at the last minute.

Kruger said car licensing was available in all provinces except Mpumalanga and the Western Cape.

All driver’s licences, learner’s licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary driver’s licences, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driver’s permits that expired during the lockdown period (between March26 and May31) would be deemed valid and have been extended for 90 days from June 1.

This was according to a government notice by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, which can be found in the May 20 Government Gazette.

Daily News